Zozibini Tunzi on her future projects post Miss Universe

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has given fans a glimpse into her future, teasing that something big is coming.

Tunzi, who is the longest-reigning Miss Universe, handed her crown to Mexico’s Andrea Meza last month.

In a recent radio interview, Tunzi said she was not disappearing from the public any time soon. She hinted she was working on a few things, including television.

“There are so many things happening at the moment and in planning. It’s such a difficult stage to say what I will be doing because of NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] and contracts,” said Tunzi.

She revealed that music was also in the works.

“It is something definitely in the works as well as television and other exciting things,” she said.

Tunzi said she will not move back to the US soon, saying “Africa is the place to be”.