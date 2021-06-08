Zozibini Tunzi on her future projects post Miss Universe
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has given fans a glimpse into her future, teasing that something big is coming.
Tunzi, who is the longest-reigning Miss Universe, handed her crown to Mexico’s Andrea Meza last month.
In a recent radio interview, Tunzi said she was not disappearing from the public any time soon. She hinted she was working on a few things, including television.
“There are so many things happening at the moment and in planning. It’s such a difficult stage to say what I will be doing because of NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] and contracts,” said Tunzi.
She revealed that music was also in the works.
“It is something definitely in the works as well as television and other exciting things,” she said.
Tunzi said she will not move back to the US soon, saying “Africa is the place to be”.
In the past, Tunzi has dropped memorable renditions of her favourite songs, including Runnin’ (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy featuring Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin, and Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love.
Recently she serenaded the universe with her rendition of Silk Sonic’s 2021 hit Leave The Door Open.
Speaking to Sunday Times last year, Tunzi said she hoped to pursue music when her reign ended.
“I’ve come to fall in love with music all over again. I’ve always loved music but I never thought it would be something I would pursue as a career. I feel like music is a space I want to occupy next.
"I’m fascinated by television as well, so people will definitely find me there too. Humanitarian work is also close to my heart and is something I’m hoping to continue,” she said.
In 2020, Tunzi was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as an ambassador for SA in the African Union’s fight against gender-based violence.