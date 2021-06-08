WATCH | David Hasselhoff’s hilarious conversation in Chicken Licken ad will make your day
Fast-food chain Chicken Licken has dropped follow-up clips to its latest funny advert featuring US actor David Hasselhoff, who is on a mission to get his KITT back.
Last month the restaurant recreated the 1980s classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce a new super slider. In the advert KITT, Hasselhoff’s indestructible supercar in the series, was driven by SA’s Michael Nyathi.
On a mission to get his talking and expensive drive, Michael Knight, played by Hasselhoff in the popular series, is seen calling KITT to return to America.
In one funny clip, Knight calls KITT but reaches voicemail. “Hello, this is KITT. I am a little preoccupied at the moment, leave a message after this,” KITT’s voicemail can be heard saying.
Knight leaves a voice message with the hope his talking car will soon return his call. His funny voicemail is in English and isiZulu too, because KITT is in Mzansi.
“Hey KITT, it’s Michael. Look, I know you haven’t been returning my calls and I hope you’re mahala to talk soon.
“I know things have gone a little Mzansi between us but I miss you, man. Look I know you’re probably still staying shosholoza and that you’re amandla, OK? But call me, man. I mean, things have been a little nkalakatha without you.
“Call me back buddy. It’s Michael. Sharp sharp.”
Shem Michael, you can’t Google translate your way back into KITT’s life. Phela you’re dealing with the Super Slider® here. #NewRiderNewSlider pic.twitter.com/YPNMrGi9xT— Chicken Licken® (@ChickenLickenSA) June 3, 2021
In the second clip, after not receiving a call back from KITT, Knight reports the car as a “missing person”.
While he tries to explain who or what KITT is, a policewoman on the other side of the phone can be heard telling him not to waste her time.
“Mirriam, kanti KITT is not a child?” the woman can be asking her colleague.
“Sir, please. We are working here, OK?” the woman tells Knight after finding out KITT is a talking car.
Michael Knight is learning the hard way hore ase mo states mo. #NewRiderNewSlider pic.twitter.com/e945TOqahI— Chicken Licken® (@ChickenLickenSA) June 7, 2021
The funny skit had social media users dying of laughter. Here is a snapshot of some reactions: