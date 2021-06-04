The 3 lust-worthy cars of 2021

As the interest in purchasing a new vehicle seems to be on the rise again despite the odds of a world pandemic, many people appear to want to own a fast car one day, which in most cases is a supercar, sports car or super sedan of some sort.

Such cars are known for being elegant, striking, and equipped with the latest, fancy technology.

While these cars give you an exhilarating feeling when you're behind the wheel, here is a trio of lust-worthy cars that are heading to South Africa in 2021.

Porsche 911 GT3 | Launch date: Final quarter of 2021

First launched in 1999, the 911 GT3 has long been touted as one of the most involving sports cars money can buy.

And this all-new version promises to perhaps be the best one yet. Based on the 992 generation of 911 that’s been with us since 2019, this newcomer hits the asphalt with an impressive cache of motorsport-derived technology.

Like its 4.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine that is pretty much identical to the one doing duty in Porsche’s 911 GT3 Cup racing car. Designed to rev to 9 000RPM, it thrusts out 375kW and 470Nm.

Performance? When paired with the seven-speed PDK gearbox (a six-speed manual is also available), the 911 GT3 will reach 100km/h in 3.4 seconds and top out at 318km/h.

Porsche has also finessed the car’s handling by fitting a new double-wishbone front suspension borrowed from the Le Mans-winning 911 RSR.

The latter also donates its radical “swan-neck” rear spoiler and air diffuser: aerodynamic aids that, in partnership with a flat underbody and adjustable front splitter, increase downforce by 50%.

Yep, if you’re looking for the ultimate track-day weapon, the new 911 GT3 is it.