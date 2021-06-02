S Mag

US actor Blair Underwood and wife call it quits after 27 years of marriage

By TimesLIVE - 02 June 2021 - 10:21
Blair and Desiree DaCosta Underwood are splitting up.
Image: WireImage

American actor Blair Underwood and his wife Desiree DaCosta have announced they are going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the pair said their achievement in their marriage was their three children. 

“After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer and work on ourselves individually and collectively, we have come to a conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,” the statement posted on Underwood’s social media read.

“We continue to be awed and humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first and will continue to do so.”

The pair asked for “privacy and understanding during this new season of change”.

