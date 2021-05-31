Trompies, Naomi Osaka & Terry Pheto: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

Over the weekend, SA saw Trompies group member, Eugene Mthethwa bring fellow group member Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane’s funeral to a standstill when he tried to stop the Gauteng MEC of Sport, Arts and Recreation in Gauteng Mbali Hlophe from speaking.

Mthethwa didn’t beat about the bush with his words to the MEC when he tried to expose the government for allegedly not taking care of South African artists.

In a video that went viral on Twitter, Eugene can be heard uttering the sentiments that the government only recognise artists once they have passed, but couldn’t financially support them with a relief fund when they were alive.

Matsane passed away last week Sunday in a car accident. He was one of the five members of the legendary Kwaito group that gave us legendary hits in the late 90s and early 2000s. He was also the co-director at Kalawa Jazmee.





TWEET YOU NEED TO SEE