Trompies, Naomi Osaka & Terry Pheto: 3 things you need to know from the weekend
This weekend was nothing short of being “dramatic” as we saw artists fighting for their voices to be heard either through seeking to be done right by the department of sports, arts and culture’s relief fund or an athlete wanting the world to understand her issues of mental health.
While being in the industry space has its perks, many social media users found themselves sympathizing with most of our greats as they are forced to live their lives according to the public’s standard despite their financial constraints.
STORY OF THE WEEKEND
"They don't know us, they only want to come to our funerals. They couldn't even give #Mjokes the covid-19 relieve fund."— Moagi The Great (@Chris_Moagi) May 29, 2021
Trompies Member Eugene Mthethwa ruffled feathers at #Mjokes' funeral. He staged a one man protest disrupting MEC Mbali Hlophe's speech. pic.twitter.com/NcAqlfjC7z
Over the weekend, SA saw Trompies group member, Eugene Mthethwa bring fellow group member Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane’s funeral to a standstill when he tried to stop the Gauteng MEC of Sport, Arts and Recreation in Gauteng Mbali Hlophe from speaking.
Mthethwa didn’t beat about the bush with his words to the MEC when he tried to expose the government for allegedly not taking care of South African artists.
In a video that went viral on Twitter, Eugene can be heard uttering the sentiments that the government only recognise artists once they have passed, but couldn’t financially support them with a relief fund when they were alive.
Matsane passed away last week Sunday in a car accident. He was one of the five members of the legendary Kwaito group that gave us legendary hits in the late 90s and early 2000s. He was also the co-director at Kalawa Jazmee.
TWEET YOU NEED TO SEE
Highlighting the issues of mental health in athletes, four-time grand slam champion, Naomi Osaka, revealed she will not take questions from the press at the 2021 French Open.
In a statement she posted on her Twitter account, Osaka expressed that she “often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings true whenever she sees a press conference or partake in one”.
“We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.”
Expecting players to answer questions after losses amounted to “kicking a person while they’re down”, Osaka added in her tweet that’s now been widely retweeted.
She said her decision was “nothing personal” against the tournament, but stressed that in future, tournaments should reconsider their approach when it comes to press conferences.
OUTFIT OF THE WEEKEND
Terry Pheto made us forget that we're in the middle of a pandemic when she stepped out in this Thebe Magugu design.
The award-winning actress showed us she can still get the block hot when she rocked a colourful dress that she paired with statement black ankle boots.
Pushing nothing but high-fashion, Terry is definitely showing us how we can fabulously slay through a pandemic.