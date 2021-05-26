From SA to the world! Master KG to drop song with David Guetta and Akon
In commemoration of Africa Day and being proudly African, music maestro Master KG is set to expand his brand with a new collaboration song with international giants, David Guetta and Akon.
The music producer plans to fly the SA flag across international waters once more with new music that might get the world two-stepping to the beat like they did to his hit song, Jerusalema.
Master KG surprised his Twitter followers with a colourful cover art of the song titled, Shine Your Light, on international Africa Day yesterday. He also alluded that the song is set to drop this Friday which celebrates being African.
“ HAPPY #AFRICADAY ! Proud to announce my collaboration with @davidguetta & @Akon to celebrate this beautiful occasion. Unite the world with love, stay safe & Shine Your Light! ☀️☀️☀️. Pre-save here https://t.co/aXEvSppKjU “ pic.twitter.com/4AkKHQOLz7— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) May 25, 2021
With its message based on "uniting the world with love, staying safe and shining your light", David Guetta expressed how honoured he was to be a part of this collaboration song.
HAPPY #AFRICADAY ! Proud to announce my collaboration with @MasterKGsa & @Akon to celebrate this beautiful occasion.— David Guetta (@davidguetta) May 25, 2021
Unite the world with love, stay safe & Shine Your Light !🌞 🌞 🌞 Pre-save here https://t.co/DqMlfTenO8 pic.twitter.com/6OEYYLH5Uk
Although the song hasn't dropped yet, it's already causing a buzz on Twitter.