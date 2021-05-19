Bit of a techie at heart? Here are 5 gadgets to add to your wishlist

There’s nothing like noise-cancelling headphones to get you lost in your own world. In the latest iteration of the top-rated headphones of yesteryear, Sony’s given its WH-1000XM4 a few sweet upgrades.

They still have the same premium sound quality and wear-all-day comfort, but this time around Sony has not only upped the ante with the noise-cancelling technology, it has also added the ability to pair the headphones to multiple devices at once, as well as a nifty “speak to chat” function that automatically pauses your music when you start speaking.

Simply swipe or tap the over-ear panels to control your music and use the mobile app to customise the levels of ambient sound and noise cancellation for optimal listening in any environment.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones, R6 999, takealot.com