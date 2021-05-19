Bit of a techie at heart? Here are 5 gadgets to add to your wishlist
Whether you’re an audiophile, a fitness junkie, or a foodie, here are the latest tech niceties to make your time indoors and outdoors that little bit sweeter
There’s nothing like noise-cancelling headphones to get you lost in your own world. In the latest iteration of the top-rated headphones of yesteryear, Sony’s given its WH-1000XM4 a few sweet upgrades.
They still have the same premium sound quality and wear-all-day comfort, but this time around Sony has not only upped the ante with the noise-cancelling technology, it has also added the ability to pair the headphones to multiple devices at once, as well as a nifty “speak to chat” function that automatically pauses your music when you start speaking.
Simply swipe or tap the over-ear panels to control your music and use the mobile app to customise the levels of ambient sound and noise cancellation for optimal listening in any environment.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones, R6 999, takealot.com
Move to the beat
What are good tunes without a good speaker to play them on? The Sonos Move is a smart take on incredible sound that you can take anywhere you go. Whether you’re outdoors or indoors, the speaker’s Trueplay software analyses the environment and automatically adjusts and fine-tunes the speaker’s audio levels for the best possible sound quality every single time.
The weatherproof and drop-resistant smart speaker, which gives you 10 hours of continuous tunes, connects via Wi-Fi when you’re at home and by Bluetooth when you’re on the move. It features always-on microphones that you can use to instruct Google Assistant to play music, check the news, set alarms, and ask questions — all from your speaker.
Sonos Move Speaker, R9 299, incredible.co.za
Watch yourself
Analogue or digital doesn’t really seem to be a question anymore. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a fully kitted smartwatch dressed up as a charming traditional timepiece with an analogue-feel stainless steel exterior — complete with a functional rotating bezel for navigation and a genuine leather strap.
The smartwatch is jam-packed with every digital detail you need: you can view and reply to emails and texts, control your music, work out, and even track your sleep or blood pressure. With two days of battery life and an option to leave your phone at home and still stay connected, this smartwatch looks great and does it all.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, R8 999, incredible.co.za
Easy greens
Not all of us have what it takes to be plant parents, and that’s okay. That’s where this nifty countertop smart herb garden comes in. If you love fresh herbs but can’t seem to keep them alive, the Click and Grow Smart Garden is for you.
It takes the fuss out of gardening and is an easy way to always have fresh herbs at arm’s reach for all your culinary whims. This green gadget makes sure your plant babies have just the right amount of water, light, and nutrients at all times. It’s simple gardening meets hi-tech — yes, please!
Click and Grow Indoor Gardening Kit, R3 999, Yuppiechef.com
Work/life balance
If you have a laptop, a tablet can feel a little redundant. But what if the tablet packs the power of a laptop into a smaller, more portable yet equally productive package? The iPad Pro goes beyond just being a tablet and becomes a powerful companion for both work and play.
As one of the fastest tablets out there right now, this grab-and-go device looks like a peripheral screen but is powerful enough for you to use as a graphics tablet for video and photo editing, and to read, scan, sign, and send documents. Plus, it has great graphics for gaming and is perfect to binge your favourite show. With over 10 hours of battery and with the right accessories, this versatile little gadget can become almost anything you need it to be.
Apple iPad Pro, R15 999, istore.co.za
Easy listening
Who needs big over-ear headphones when you can get industry-leading, noise-cancelling technology in very small, wireless, sweat-resistant earbuds? We all know Bose for its noise-cancelling headphones, but it's time you meet the QuietComfort earbuds: its newest feat in mobile sound technology.
With soft, silicone trimmings for all-day comfort, take your music, podcasts, videos, or calls with you between home, gym, work, and back — all with adjustable noise cancelling. Choose between 10 levels to suit your mood and environment. Just press play and enjoy — it’s that easy.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, R7 500, Takealot.com
This article first appeared in the March 2021 print edition of S Mag.