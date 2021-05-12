S Mag

Pearl Modiadie makes international moves with new reality show

By Masego Seemela - 12 May 2021 - 10:11
Pearl Modiadie is the co-hosts of an international extreme sports reality show competition.
Image: Supplied

The wait is finally over! Mzansi can now watch media personality Pearl Modiadie bring the heat on the blistering cold mountains of Tiffindell Ski Resort as a co-host of a new extreme sports reality show competition, Slope Slap, which premiered on Netflix .

Modiadie first announced that she’d be hosting the extreme sports reality show competition back in 2018. She is joined by two other hosts, Sarodj Bertin from Haiti and Amanda Landry from the USA.

Feeling elated that she was a part of the fun-filled snow infused reality show, Modiadie shared an Instagram post saying how grateful she was to be a part of the hosts who came together along with contestants from all over the world to bring viewers "high energy sexy reality competition".

The reality show sees contestants from all over the world meet in South Africa’s highest and hippest ski resort in Southern Drakensberg as they stand a chance to win one of 12 cash prizes of $2 000 (R 279 561) each as well as goodies from a top American production company.

Slope Slap is currently on Netflix.

X