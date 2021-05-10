Lacoste x Polaroid: Let the colour in

Lacoste is in full colour for Spring 2021 with a fresh collaboration with Polaroid. The crocodile strikes a pose in the boldest of brights from the rainbow.

Lacoste is seeing life through rose — or red, green and yellow-tinted glasses again in 2021: unfiltered, close-up and wide-angle. The best way to good vibes is a brand-new collaboration between the crocodile brand and the iconic Polaroid brand for a technicolor capsule collection that’s bold, colourful and fun.

For Spring 2021, Lacoste dug deep into this legendary, high-colour and cultural heritage. Inspired by Polaroid’s famous rainbow logo from its first instant colour film developed in 1963, the Lacoste x Polaroid collection centres on the distinctive blue, green, yellow, orange and red rainbow from the creative brand.

The Lacoste crocodile marches across bold, block-colour backgrounds on classic polos and hoodies, while polo dresses and shirts in oversized stripes make for a supercharged silhouette that stands out.