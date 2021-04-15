Wedgewood Sandton breaks ground in record time
The Balwin Lifestyle Apartments have adopted a ‘Travel Less, Live More’ concept says Balwin Properties CEO
Four months after the successful launch of one of SA’s largest inner-city residential development Wedgewood Sandton, Balwin Properties has started construction. This record-breaking start is the first for the area, which has a lot to do with the demand vs product offering, which these Balwin Lifestyle Apartments meet.
“Wedgewood Sandton has adopted a ‘Travel Less, Live More’ concept, set to become the next big thing in the property market. Buyer trends are evolving, and people are either buying closer to their places of work or to reliable public transport solutions. This works particularly well with having the Gautrain at our doorstep,” says Steve Brookes, Balwin Properties CEO.
“While conducting our market research for this development, we came to understand how important it is for people to live close to work, specifically to lessen their environmental impact or carbon footprint. Buyers are making their decisions based on proximity to amenities and hospitals, and the facilities offered within the development.
“This buying decision is based on the fact that people are valuing their time more. Public transport makes more sense if you need to use that time to answer emails or plan your day. Stress levels are increasing, and naturally, work productivity decreases if employees are spending hours in a car, worrying about time,” says Stefan Botha, Rainmaker Marketing director.
With facilities including Training Science, Motherland Coffee Company, sports facilities, business pods, outdoor cinema, lounge and chill zones, and a rooftop 5-a-side football field, people can head straight home and do everything they need in the comfort of their own space.
“Knowing that this is a first-of-its-kind development in the Sandton area and that we have successfully managed to break ground in only four months sets the standard for future developments in the Gauteng region,” says Brookes.
“The start of construction at Wedgewood Sandton will create significant employment opportunities and contribute to levies and taxes annually. “Breaking ground on April 1 has been the goal and knowing we are able to follow through with this promise, gives our buyers the confidence that Balwin Properties has always strived to maintain, and proudly we have kept to these promises.”
This article was paid for by Wedgewood Sandton.