Wedgewood Sandton breaks ground in record time.

With facilities including Training Science, Motherland Coffee Company, sports facilities, business pods, outdoor cinema, lounge and chill zones, and a rooftop 5-a-side football field, people can head straight home and do everything they need in the comfort of their own space.

“Knowing that this is a first-of-its-kind development in the Sandton area and that we have successfully managed to break ground in only four months sets the standard for future developments in the Gauteng region,” says Brookes.

“The start of construction at Wedgewood Sandton will create significant employment opportunities and contribute to levies and taxes annually. “Breaking ground on April 1 has been the goal and knowing we are able to follow through with this promise, gives our buyers the confidence that Balwin Properties has always strived to maintain, and proudly we have kept to these promises.”

This article was paid for by Wedgewood Sandton.