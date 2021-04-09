Mystery solved: why Africa's tallest building was lit to the nines

As if being the tallest building in Africa was not enough, this week, The Leornado hotel in Sandton drew even more eyes when the building's exterior featured the silhouette of what looked like a giant bottle.

At a glitzy affair that featured performances by DBN Gogo and Black Motion, the mystery was finally solved when Brutal Fruit announced that the ambitious stunt was in honour of the release of their new Ruby Apple Spritzer 620ml grand luxe bottle.