Inside Thembi Seete's fabulous birthday getaway

Actress Thembi Seete celebrated her 44th birthday with a gorgeous getaway at the Ludus Magnus Hotel Resort in Cape Town.

The actress, who's particularly known for being quite private with some aspects of her personal life, decided to change the narrative by treating her fans and Instagram followers to a young sneak peek of what went down on her special day.

Seete was whisked away on a helicopter ride to her beautiful birthday destination where she enjoyed lunch and champagne.