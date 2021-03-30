S Mag

Inside Thembi Seete's fabulous birthday getaway

By Masego Seemela - 30 March 2021
Thembi Seete recently celebrated her 44th birthday.
Image: SUPPLIED

Actress Thembi Seete celebrated her 44th birthday with a gorgeous getaway at the Ludus Magnus Hotel Resort in Cape Town. 

The actress, who's particularly known for being quite private with some aspects of her personal life, decided to change the narrative by treating her fans and Instagram followers to a young sneak peek of what went down on her special day.   

Seete was whisked away on a helicopter ride to her beautiful birthday destination where she enjoyed lunch and champagne. 

The Boom Shaka band member, who seemed unfazed that she’s just six years shy away from the big 5-0, decided to celebrate her birthday in style with the Cape vineyards as her view. 

She also flaunted on the gram of how one should look at the age of 44. 

Connie Ferguson, Dineo Langa, Ntando Duma and Buhle Samuels were some of the stars who wished Seete well on her special day.

