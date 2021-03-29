S Mag

This creative (or creepy) tool lets users create movement in old pictures

29 March 2021 - 00:00
A painted portrait of Charles Darwin, best known for his contributions to the science of evolution, was animated using Deep Nostalgia.
A painted portrait of Charles Darwin, best known for his contributions to the science of evolution, was animated using Deep Nostalgia.
Image: Twitter/ Esther Willemsen

If you’ve wanted to bring old pictures of yourself or family members “back to life”, look no further than the new artificial intelligence tool Deep Nostalgia.

The animation tool launched by the genealogy service MyHeritage in February allows users to upload still pictures and animate them into “realistic” video footage.

On its website, MyHeritage said the gestures used to create movement in still pictures are real human gestures.

“The gestures in the driver videos used to create the animation sequences are real human gestures and the actors in most of these blueprint videos are employees of MyHeritage.

“However, the end result is not authentic but rather a technological stimulation of how the person in your photo would have moved and looked if they were captured on video,” it said.

Users can also animate different faces in a single photo by clicking on the face the user wants animated.

Twitter users have used the tool to animate pictures of meteorologist, mathematician, and biologist Gregor Mendel, naturalist Charles Darwin and actor Nicolas Cage among other famous people. Others used it to animate their old family pictures.

From Bonang to Pearl Thusi: a flashback to famous faces from when they were young

See how SK Khoza, Bonang Matheba, Thando Thabethe, Pearl Thusi and Nandi Madida looked as kids.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

See Somizi, Boity as golden oldies: more celebs take the old-age challenge

The privacy issues around FaceApp haven’t stopped more and more A-listers from using the photo filtering app to get a sneak peek at their future ...
S Mag
1 year ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
X