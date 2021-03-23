S Mag

Fashion designer Thebe Magugu keeps making strides on world stage

23 March 2021
Designer Thebe Magugu is making his mark on the global fashion scene.
Image: Tabatha Fireman/BFC/Getty Images

SA fashion designer Thebe Magugu keeps making strides on the global scene and it doesn't seem like he's about to stop. 

The award-winning designer made history when one of his garments was acquired by the prestigious Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The designer's dress, “Girl Seeks Girl” from his Autumn/Winter 2018, was added to the museum's collection in order to "preserve it as an example of outstanding contemporary design”.

The piece was created in collaboration with artist Phathu Nembilwi, whose work is largely a celebration of women. The design on the "Girl seeks Girl" carries an illustration of two women leaning on each other, something Magugu says is even more marked in this time as it "signifies that women really need one another now more than ever because there is clearly a war that rages against them".

The good news comes as a welcome break after the designer reported that the first ever sample of his well-received Sunday Best Boot which features as part of his A/W21 collection, was stolen during a robbery.

