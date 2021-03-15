Flying High: Mohale Motaung reveals plans to get a pilot's license

With the year just three months old and some New Year resolutions pushed to the back burner, actor and businessman Mohale Motaung believes people shouldn't give up hope just yet as 2021 is set to be filled with endless opportunities.

Motaung expressed in an interview with S Mag recently that if you set a positive spirit, you can redefine the purpose of your life and take full control of it.

"All of bad things happened in 2020; with the bad things happening, that doesn't necessarily mean we need to forget about our goals or things we want to achieve. Even though last year was very hard and we all felt like we're all failing at life, it was no-one's fault and we can't now let go of dreams that we have been planning for such a long time simply because we had a bad year."

Motaung, who shared great excitement about the year ahead, revealed his plans to get a pilot's license and help 1,000 grade 12 students from disadvantaged backgrounds pay their tuition fees for further studies.

"I have a lot of goals that I've set for myself but I can mention my short to medium-term goals this year are to train to become a pilot and secondly to help 1,000 grade 12 pupils pay for tertiary education.

"What I have noticed is that a lot of rural children don't have access to online learning material like the children in the cities.. So, I plan to go to those disadvantaged areas and help pupils apply for university.