Move over Harry and Meghan — these are the local celebs we'd love to see Oprah interview
Since being recently hailed by many across the globe for her impressive interviewing skills, social media users couldn't help but call for American TV host Oprah Winfrey to sit down with some of our faves. a
Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Winfrey in an exclusive bombshell interview that was aired across the globe. In the two-hour special, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex disclosed dramatic events that took place behind the palace's doors.
While Harry and Meghan's interview sparked global and local outrage on the socials, we couldn't help but wonder whether our favourite celebrities would be able to survive even an hour with the queen of talk.
Here's our top three choices we'd love to see:
JULIUS MALEMA
Known as one who doesn't mince his words, Malema is definitely someone many would love to see being interviewed by Winfrey.
The South African politician and activist has a long history in the public eye, filled with many highs and lows.
From his infamous 2010 utterance: "Don't come here with that white tendency, go out bastard, bloody agent," which he spat out at a BBC journalist, to his very recent "tea meeting" with former president Jacob Zuma—SA would definitely love to know more about what happens in the mind of the commander-in-chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters.
BONANG MATHEBA
Even though many still believe that AKA and Bonang were the Beyoncé and Jay-Z of SA, some to this day are harrowed with questions about the events surrounding their very public break-up in 2017.
While the former lovers never publicly gave reasons as to why they called it quits, we would love to see the battle of the queens, as Winfrey delves into the otherwise private life of Mzansi's Queen B.
Although Bonang and AKA have since moved on, we believe that a young sit-down with Winfrey could not only reveal more about the illusive media darling, but also maybe shed some light on the rocky breakup with Supa Mega.
ENHLE MBALI
One person the country would love to have the tea served piping hot by, is the relatively private actress, Enhle Mbali.
While Enhle has built a name for herself as an actress and business woman, one of the key reasons she has remained on top of public scrutiny, is because of her marriage to international deejay, Black Coffee.
When the couple announced their pending divorce, the news catapulted Enhle into even more scrutiny, as she continues to process her allegedly tumultuous separation.
With all the speculation abound, we suspect that if anyone can have Enhle open up about her jet setting life, rubbing shoulders with A-listers and who gets to keep what, it would be Winfrey!