Is it a good move or a 'trap'? - Mzansi reacts to level 1 lockdown

The second move to level 1 lockdown has been met with mixed reactions online.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would be moving to level 1 after two months of being in adjusted level 3.

During his address to the nation, Ramaphosa said the move to level 1 was due to a significant decline in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

He said, in the last week of February, the country recorded just under 10,000 new infections, compared to the last week of January (40,000 cases) and the last week of December (close to 90,000 cases).

“This dramatic decline in cases over eight weeks is due to a combination of the public health measures introduced, changes in behaviour and accumulating immunity in those who became infected in our communities,” said Ramaphosa.