7 things you didn’t know about: Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is recovering in hospital after he was involved in a car accident. He sustained a serious leg injury and underwent surgery.

THE NAMES ON HIS BIRTH CERTIFICATE ARE ELDRICK TONT WOODS

Tiger is not his real name, it’s a nickname his late father Earl Woods gave to him. He called him Tiger to pay homage to his best friend that he fought alongside during the Vietnam War.

2. HIS FIRST GOLF WIN WAS AT THE US JUNIOR AMATEUR GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

In 1991, at the age of 15 he was the youngest golf champion in history before his record was broken in 2010. Woods’s teenager years were spent winning championships and at the age of 16, he became the youngest player ever to play in a PGA tournament at that time.

3. THE TIGER WOODS FOUNDATION AIMS TO EMPOWER THE YOUTH THROUGH EDUCATION

The 25-year-old foundation aims to create a positive affect on the youth by providing them with a solid education that can help them improve their lives. This year the foundation celebrated that they achieved their goal of reaching two million students.

4. IN 2009, HIS PERSONAL LIFE DOMINATED HEADLINES.

It started when he was hospitalised after he was injured in a car accident outside his home. A month later his personal life made headlines when it was reported that he was having an affair. He later made a televised statement apologising to his wife for the affair and for letting his fans down. Afterwards, he was admitted to a rehabilitation centre to receive treatment and therapy. This led to him losing sponsorships and endorsements worth millions. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving and he had to do 50 hours of community service.

5. BREAKING RECORDS ON AND OFF THE GOLF COURSE

Woods received a record $40 million contract with Nike and he also became the first PGA tour participant to earn $100 million. Over the years he has won loads of major titles worth millions and championship accolades.

6. WOODS HAS HAD SEVERAL SURGERIES OVER THE YEARS

His first surgery was in 2014 for a pinched nerve on his back and he also has had several injures on his knee. Recovering from these surgeries took a very long time and he missed several golf championships and tournaments.

7. IN 2020 HE WON A CHARITY CHAMPIONSHIP FOR COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS

In May 2020, Woods and Peyton Manning won a charity golf tournament that raised over $20 million for COVID9 relief. The event was televised and an average of 2.8 million viewers watched the historic golf tournament.