Nasty C on his bucket list, secret passion and what he wouldn't be caught wearing in public

What is the number one destination on your bucket list?

Greece. I’ve seen some crazy pictures of Greece. The water there looks beautiful. It’s just clear, it looks so peaceful. That’s definitely on my bucket list.

If you could switch bodies with anyone in the world, who would it be?

Nobody, absolutely nobody. If I could switch bank accounts I would do that.

What’s the last thing you do before going to bed at night?

A: Aside from praying, it’s probably checking my next day’s schedule if I’m being serious. Checking what I have to do tomorrow so that I know what time I have to get up and how much time I have to work on my music.

Which is the one song you are embarrassed is on your playlist?

I had one but I recently cleared my playlist. It was a Mariah Carey song – it was the You Will Always Be My Baby song. But it’s gone now.

What's the worst purchase you have ever made?

There’s a lot of them. I do a lot of online shopping and a lot of the time when the stuff gets to me it’s not what I thought it was. That happens a lot to me, especially with studio equipment. It’s so expensive but when it gets here and it doesn’t do what you want it to do you just feel like you wasted money.

What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?

My talent. I don’t get a lot of gifts; people never know what to get me.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

I always wanted to be what I am today: an artist, somebody who works for themselves, somebody who creates whatever is in their mind and makes a living off of it. I always wanted to be that type of person.

If you weren’t a rapper, what would you be?

I would most probably be a video editor or a graphics editor. That’s something I also do pretty much on a daily. I would be in the media space. I don’t see myself in any other industry.

What is your best quality?

It would have to be my humour. A lot of people love being around me because of my humour. It’s helped me create a lot of friendships. When you’re in this industry, a lot of people you meet are just trying to get ahead somehow so they’re always trying to find a way to use you. But other people who I’ve met when I’m just being a clown and having fun and being a human vs. an artist – those people ended up becoming my best friend. There’s no type of exchange, no business, it’s just pure friendship.

And what is your worst quality?

My lack of patience. I have no patience.

You're on death row. What is your last meal?

I would definitely want something that reminds me of home and reminds me of my family and those sentimental times. So it would be a traditional meal, either stiff bread and curry or vetkoeks. Those definitely hit home for me every single time. It wouldn’t be a full-on meal; it would just be a snack like from back when I was still in high school.

If you had to wake up as a crayon, what colour would you be?

I’d be red. That’s my favourite colour. I didn’t even know this until I looked around at my speakers, my phone, my clothes. I was like oh snap, this is definitely my favourite colour. The room I’m in right now is lit in red lights.

What’s your favourite hang-out spot in the world?

Japan – Tokyo. That’s like my second home. Tokyo is amazing, it’s something else. It makes you forget about all your problems.

What will most people be shocked to find out about Nasty C?

I’m into coding. I make apps and put them up under an alias and people never know it’s me.

What would you never be caught wearing in public?

Formal shoes. I hate formal shoes like pointy, church-like shoes. At some point that’s all I had and I never had sneakers and all my friends had sneakers. I had school shoes and church shoes only so I hate those. You will never see me in one of those again.

What’s your pet peeve?

I guess liars. It’s very typical but I don’t like people that lie, especially people that lie just to gain my trust or friendship or favour and a lot of people do that, they come to me speaking badly about other people thinking that that will make us friends automatically.

