'SA's Brow Queen' gives us her top tips on achieving the perfect arch

As much as our brows are the most definitive feature on our faces, they are also ever-changing and updating your brow game never hurts.

Known as SA’s Brow Queen, Unaiza Suliman, founder of Uniq Brows, has been in the brow game for over a decade and boasts a track record of over half a million brows and counting that she has touched.

Having recently opened a flagship store in Sandton City, it was only fitting that we get the lowdown on everything there is to know about brows from Suliman herself.

In your opinion, what are the 3 qualities that all great brows have? Firstly, symmetry is key. A good brow has equal fans in the beginning, arches are the same height and the tails are equal in length. The key to a perfect brow is not how thick it is but how much hair it has in order for it to be styled in any manner, so volume is key at Uniq Brows. We design any brow from a fluffy brow to an ombre brow as well as a defined brow.

What are three brow products you cannot live without? My three holy grail products have to be the Uniq Brows Soap Brows, the HiBrow FX pencil and the Uniq Brows Growth Serum.

Your top tips for finding out what brow shape best suits your face? It is our philosophy to map an eyebrow based on the golden ratio; working with the morphology of one’s face we can create the perfect brow on the imperfect face. An incorrect shape and placement of the arch can make you look angry, discerning and selective, the correct shape can make you look softer and create an illusion of a youthful appearance.