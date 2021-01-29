Red hair is back in 2021! Here is how to get and maintain the look
Step aside blondes! It seems that this year, redheads are having more fun as our favourite celebrities all try this season’s must-try fiery hue.
Looking for inspiration? Here are some of our favourite celebrity looks.
Zendaya
Not keen to wig it out or 100% commit to colouring your actual hair? Take your cue from Emmy award winner, Zendaya, and go for vibrant red braids.
A temporary solution for eternal slayage, Zendaya sported long box braids created with red extensions for the cover of Elle US and gave us all the feels.
Although she is not afraid of redhead commitment, having been seen with her own hair dyed red – Miss Zendaya is giving us options – so take the plunge.
Tip: Colouring synthetic wigs or extensions with hair dye is a no-go. Only colour human hair wigs and rather buy synthetic wigs that are already in the colour of your choice – if that’s the type of hair you prefer.
As synthetic fibres are plastic and have no cuticle, the hair is not able to absorb hair dye so attempting this would only damage your wig or extensions.
Bonang Matheba
When Queen B switches up her hair on the ‘gram, we can’t help but stash the post in our saved feed and send it directly to our hairdresser for our next appointment.
Matheba may have served us some vibrant red devilish realness for a Halloween party but the true red locks keep making a cameo and we are here for all of it.
Tip: It’s always important to consulting with a professional colorist before permanently colouring your wig or hair. If you want to experiment before committing, use a temporary, wash-out colour to feel out the shade.
If you’re happy, go to your hair stylist to have a permanent color; if not - watch the colour fade away after a few washes and have no regrets.
Kim Kardashian-West
Kim has been experimenting with her look quite a lot lately and one of the most unexpected changes she made was becoming a fiery redhead.
We’re certainly not complaining …Kardashian-West went for a cooler, mahogany red as oppose to a rich red, worn super sleek with peek-a-boo dark roots, which compliments her tanned skin perfectly.
Tip: Use a red colour-depositing shampoo to maintain colour and stop fading. To combat brassy tones, that are common with cooler red tones such as burgundy, reach for a blue shampoo as this will prevent hair having unwanted orange tones.
Always remember to apply a conditioner for colour-treated hair to close the opened hair cuticle and prevent hair becoming too brittle due to dyeing.
Nadia Nakai
Not even Bragga could let the redhead obsession pass by without putting her spin on it. Not afraid of colour, Nakai is no stranger to brightly coloured wigs such as pink, neon green or orange.
Opting for a short bob-styled wig and a vibrant warm red that makes her melanin pop, we expect to see Nakai going back to this colour again and again.
Tip: Red has many shades, undertones and nuances but as a rule of thumb; if you have a paler skin tone; go for warmer gingery-red shades and if you have a darker or more olive skin tone, try a cooler red shade like mahogany, burgundy or a more vibrant, true red.