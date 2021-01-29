Red hair is back in 2021! Here is how to get and maintain the look

Not keen to wig it out or 100% commit to colouring your actual hair? Take your cue from Emmy award winner, Zendaya, and go for vibrant red braids.

A temporary solution for eternal slayage, Zendaya sported long box braids created with red extensions for the cover of Elle US and gave us all the feels.

Although she is not afraid of redhead commitment, having been seen with her own hair dyed red – Miss Zendaya is giving us options – so take the plunge.

Tip: Colouring synthetic wigs or extensions with hair dye is a no-go. Only colour human hair wigs and rather buy synthetic wigs that are already in the colour of your choice – if that’s the type of hair you prefer.

As synthetic fibres are plastic and have no cuticle, the hair is not able to absorb hair dye so attempting this would only damage your wig or extensions.