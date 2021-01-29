5 reasons we love Lori Harvey’s new loungewear collection
Popularity of the loungewear trend began at the start of lockdown restrictions last year and over the past few months it has evolved into a must have item.
We have seen many people styling this tracksuit trend in different ways, with celebrities like Lori Harvey and Kim Kardashian launching loungewear collections.
Here's a look at some of the pieces we are loving from Harvey's latest collection.
FITTED SWEATPANTS
Gone are the days when you had to squeeze yourself into tight jeans to show off your curves and look sexy because looking comfortable is the new sexy.
The main item in this collection is fitted sweatpants in black, brown, grey and white. The high waisted fit with a thick elastic and drawstring accentuates the waist in a playful way.
VERSATILE CROP TOPS
You can either choose from crop tops designs with off shoulder, one strap and side strap details or your can choose a design with straps at the back.
They come in long or short sleeves and the design of most of the crop top’s neckline shows off the shoulders and cleavage.
STRETCH MATERIAL
The sweatpants are made using 50% cotton and 50% polyester; this versatile material stretches and sits on your body without losing shape or moving around too much.
The material of the crop top also includes spandex which will snatch everything in place.
We love this because it means the spandex will keep big breasts neatly tucked in.
NEUTRAL COLOURS
This range comes in black, white, brown and grey.
These colours are great because they will blend in well with other colours in your wardrobe and they complement most skin tones.
SIZE MATTERS
We appreciate that this collection comes in sizes XXS to 3X and different body sizes are catered for.
The design of the crop tops has styles that compliment women with different breast sizes and some have straps below the breasts if you are uncomfortable showing your whole stomach.
While buying this collection in dollars will hurt most budgets because we buying in Rands, this collection will however give your everyday style an edgy upgrade.