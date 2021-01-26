IN PICTURES | Inside Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wayde's fun holiday

Gabrielle Union and her basketball legend husband, Dwayne Wayde, are social media favourites.

The loved-up couple is known for sharing parts of their lives with their adoring public, whether it's just the two of them, or with their adorable tot, Kaavia.

Wayde recently turned 40, and as part of the celebrations of this milestone, he took his wife, friends and family to Jamaica.

The group has been partying up a storm, enjoying musical performances on the beach, going horse riding and splashing around on the island's beautiful beaches.

with all the content they happily share, we can only hope that a reality show is in the works because this is one fun couple!

Here are some of the cutest pictures they have shared so far.