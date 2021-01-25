WATCH | Pitso Mosimane singing ‘Imali Eningi’ is the funniest thing you will see today

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane had social media in stitches with his rendition of Big Zulu's hit track Imali Eningi.

Mosimane shared a short clip of him singing the song on Twitter at the weekend.

He thanked Big Zulu for the “motivation” as he finalised the list of 23 players who will be participating in the 2020 Fifa Club World Cup tournament.

Al Ahly will represent the African continent at the tournament set to be held in Qatar from February 1 to 11.

They will play against Qatar hosts Al Duhail on February 4.

Mosimane also jokingly took a jab at the rapper's iconic look, saying his old high school Brentwood trousers no longer fit him.

“A very good morning. Today (Saturday) was the last day of submission of 23 players to participate in Fifa Club World Cup tournament. Thanks Big Zulu for the motivation and coming along with me in finalising the list. Unfortunately, my old high school Brentwood trousers don’t fit me any more,” said Mosimane.

Reacting to the video, Big Zulu expressed gratitude to Mosimane.