WATCH | Pitso Mosimane singing ‘Imali Eningi’ is the funniest thing you will see today
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane had social media in stitches with his rendition of Big Zulu's hit track Imali Eningi.
Mosimane shared a short clip of him singing the song on Twitter at the weekend.
He thanked Big Zulu for the “motivation” as he finalised the list of 23 players who will be participating in the 2020 Fifa Club World Cup tournament.
Al Ahly will represent the African continent at the tournament set to be held in Qatar from February 1 to 11.
They will play against Qatar hosts Al Duhail on February 4.
Mosimane also jokingly took a jab at the rapper's iconic look, saying his old high school Brentwood trousers no longer fit him.
“A very good morning. Today (Saturday) was the last day of submission of 23 players to participate in Fifa Club World Cup tournament. Thanks Big Zulu for the motivation and coming along with me in finalising the list. Unfortunately, my old high school Brentwood trousers don’t fit me any more,” said Mosimane.
Reacting to the video, Big Zulu expressed gratitude to Mosimane.
Shweele bhuti omdala siyabonga kakhulu Qhawe lakith 🇿🇦Siyabonga kakhulu 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 https://t.co/cUU9or8kLC— Big Zulu (@BigZulu_ZN) January 23, 2021
On social media, many users mocked Mosimane's singing and told him to stick to being the “best coach” on the continent
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Sure Coach , stick to being the best coach🤣🤣😀😀😀— Riversands Sustainable Solutions Company (@riversands_c) January 23, 2021
You are right man he seems born again I’m happy to see this side of him, I can’t remember seeing him this full of life. It must be the dollars $$$ 😂— ht42 (@ht4211) January 23, 2021
🤣 🤣 🤣 Tshisa coach my coach 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥ay ndoda a South African will always be a South African wherever they go sphumekasi 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦someone get coach Jingles those lyrics kakhle marn— Bulelani Mpengesi (@Buja3D) January 23, 2021
🤣😂lengoma iyavutha 😂🤣😂🤣u find urself singing it frm no where ... @BigZulu_ZN— Ntsika_Ndlovu (@c_lo_sa) January 23, 2021