Cape Town named among the 50 best places to work from
With more people working from home indefinitely, the option to work from anywhere in the world has never been as enticing as it is now.
With the freedom to choose where you want to work from and the relentlessness of the Covid-19 pandemic keeping people at home, remote working is the future — according to Big 7 Travel.
With this in mind, the travel website released a list of 50 of the best places to work from remotely in 2021 — with Cape Town making the cut.
Coming in at number 42, Cape Town made the list due to its atmosphere, scenery, and community of expats and nomads.
“Cape Town sometimes gets a bad rap for its droughts, iffy Wi-Fi, and occasional safety concerns. However, it still manages to reel in digital nomads by the thousands,” write the authors.
“Despite having a few drawbacks, Cape Town boasts an incredibly connected expat and digital nomad scene from all corners of the globe. The scenery doesn’t hurt, either. Situated right on the water, surrounded by mountains and chock full of colourful markets and quirky neighbourhoods, Cape Town is all about the atmosphere.”
The team from Big 7 Travel used variables such as affordability, internet access, cool co-working spaces, expat-friendly communities, and regulations that make it easy for digital nomads to work from a different country to make their final selection.
Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, came in first place, largely due to a visa the country has put in place that offers digital nomads the opportunity to work remotely within Estonia for up to a year. The cost of living is also relatively low, according to the authors, and with 99% of public services available online, internet access is a charm.
Tbilisi in Georgia grabbed the second place on the list, owing to its rich cultural offering, funky co-working spaces, and a remote-worker visa available to qualifying individuals.
Apart from Berlin, which came in at sixth place, the top ten places on the list were dominated by countries in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus region, Asia, and Latin America.
The top 10 best places to work remotely in 2021, according to Big 7 Travel:
- Tallinn, Estonia
- Tbilisi, Georgia
- Belgrade, Serbia
- Bali, Indonesia
- Chiang Mai, Thailand
- Berlin, Germany
- Singapore
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Hanoi, Vietnam
- Ljubljana, Slovenia
For the full list, see here.