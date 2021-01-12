Cape Town named among the 50 best places to work from

With more people working from home indefinitely, the option to work from anywhere in the world has never been as enticing as it is now.

With the freedom to choose where you want to work from and the relentlessness of the Covid-19 pandemic keeping people at home, remote working is the future — according to Big 7 Travel.

With this in mind, the travel website released a list of 50 of the best places to work from remotely in 2021 — with Cape Town making the cut.

Coming in at number 42, Cape Town made the list due to its atmosphere, scenery, and community of expats and nomads.

“Cape Town sometimes gets a bad rap for its droughts, iffy Wi-Fi, and occasional safety concerns. However, it still manages to reel in digital nomads by the thousands,” write the authors.

“Despite having a few drawbacks, Cape Town boasts an incredibly connected expat and digital nomad scene from all corners of the globe. The scenery doesn’t hurt, either. Situated right on the water, surrounded by mountains and chock full of colourful markets and quirky neighbourhoods, Cape Town is all about the atmosphere.”