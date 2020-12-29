'Truly a great moment to witness' - SA congratulates Tshepo Mohlala on new Hyde Park store

Tshepo shared a picture of his new store, which he captioned: “It is better to be patient and get what you desire in the right time: TSHEPO in Hyde Park Corner now open.”

Many were introduced to the brand in 2013 when Tshepo started making custom-made jeans. Since then, they have witnessed its many highlights, including making a pair for Meghan Markle's son Archie in 2019 and being featured on Beyoncé's website in 2020.

Tshepo Jeans, like many other businesses which had to shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, had its fair share of struggles this year.

He told the Sunday Times in August that the business took a hit when SA closed its borders to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

“As a brand we've realised we were making a lot of money from tourists. It's difficult now because a lot of people have lost their jobs and others have taken pay cuts. We have seen a direct impact in our business. I'm grateful to South Africans who are buying local brands.”

Here are some of the congratulatory messages shared on Twitter: