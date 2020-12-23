Four easy hacks to remove wax stains from your clothing

Method 1: Scrape off the excess wax. Place the stained piece of cloth between two pieces of white kitchen towel (preferably with no pictures or print that can stain white or delicate fabric) or brown paper bags. Heat an iron to its lowest setting and, once warm, press down on the stained area.

Do not steam. Once dark spots start to form (this will be the melting wax), move the kitchen towel or paper around until all the wax has been absorbed. If the stained area is large, you may need to replace the kitchen towel or paper bag. Wash in warm water.