3 quick ways to boost your immunity

Not only is this a simple immune booster but adding fresh lemon, with the rind still on, to warm water also helps to alkalise the body.

Having the body in an alkaline state is crucial in maintaining balance in the body’s functions and the availability of calcium, magnesium and phosphorous in the body.

When the body is more acidic, he immune system becomes compromised and an easy target for bacteria and disease that cannot thrive in an alkaline state.