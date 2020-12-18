How to pick a good sheet mask

People are learning to inject a bit of self-care into their lives, which goes a long way if you want to navigate this decade semi-sane.

Thankfully, the booming wellness industry is coming to our aid with an abundance of self-care tools.

From sensorial skincare to at-home treatments, the art of self-care is becoming more holistic so that every avenue of your lifestyle feeds into an overall sense of wellbeing.

One easy way to self-care and gain healthy skin, is the use of sheet masks. With an array on offer, here is our guide on picking one that is good for you.