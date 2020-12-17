S Mag

“We're starting a band”-Somizi reacts to Duduzane Zuma signing his book

By Masego Seemela - 17 December 2020 - 13:07
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is over the moon that Duduzane Zuma signed a copy of his cook book.
Image: Supplied/DStv 1Magic

Social media users are in a frenzy after media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung revealed that Duduzane Zuma signed a copy of his cookbook.

A super excited Somizi took to Twitter and let it be known that the former president's son and SA's bae has left a cute message inside one of his cookbooks.

With a caption that read, “Thank you buddy”, Somizi shared two snaps, one of Duduzane holding his cookbook and the other of a sweet congratulatory note the people's bae wrote for him.

“To my brother Somizi, well done. Onwards and upwards,” read the message from Duduzane before he sealed it with his famous signature.

As if having his cookbook signed by Duduzane was not enough, Somizi took to Instagram and shared a video of himself hanging out with Duduzane and his gang.  

In the video, Somizi can be heard singing the words to Rapper Big Zulu’s iMali Eningi which was made famous by the #DuduzaneChallenge.

While it seemed that Somizi was somewhere posh all by himself, the media personality slowly shifted the camera to his right surprising his fans that he was actually with Duduzane and businessman Vusi Thembekwayo.

Uttering the words, “We're starting a band”, Somizi teased his fans that something was coming.

Here's are some of the reactions to Somizi's signed copy:

