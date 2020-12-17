“We're starting a band”-Somizi reacts to Duduzane Zuma signing his book
Social media users are in a frenzy after media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung revealed that Duduzane Zuma signed a copy of his cookbook.
A super excited Somizi took to Twitter and let it be known that the former president's son and SA's bae has left a cute message inside one of his cookbooks.
With a caption that read, “Thank you buddy”, Somizi shared two snaps, one of Duduzane holding his cookbook and the other of a sweet congratulatory note the people's bae wrote for him.
“To my brother Somizi, well done. Onwards and upwards,” read the message from Duduzane before he sealed it with his famous signature.
As if having his cookbook signed by Duduzane was not enough, Somizi took to Instagram and shared a video of himself hanging out with Duduzane and his gang.
In the video, Somizi can be heard singing the words to Rapper Big Zulu’s iMali Eningi which was made famous by the #DuduzaneChallenge.
While it seemed that Somizi was somewhere posh all by himself, the media personality slowly shifted the camera to his right surprising his fans that he was actually with Duduzane and businessman Vusi Thembekwayo.
Uttering the words, “We're starting a band”, Somizi teased his fans that something was coming.
Here's are some of the reactions to Somizi's signed copy:
So, does this mean we’ve all been doing book signings wrong? pic.twitter.com/tHseMftWAG— “Mxolisi” (@MukondiT) December 15, 2020
Please correct me if I am wrong but Is not the author supposed to be the one signing the book?— Ivyn Sambo (@IvynSambo) December 15, 2020
You gave him a book and he sign and give you back 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/u18osOaOLl— milly❤️ (@akanimiltonM) December 15, 2020
Nooor maan I think we have been doing this book signing thing in a wrong way or Dudu o tswana le ntatae a ba rutega ? pic.twitter.com/fHON1oJ8MR— Toti Van der Merwe (@Kenneth29m) December 15, 2020
Kante who's the Author of this book pic.twitter.com/R8vpGqiUrx— Dawg (@tebza_wa_moisa) December 15, 2020
So Duduzani signed Somizi's book and gave it back to Somizi— I'm_the_GOAT (@Joe_roam_) December 15, 2020
Help me understand pic.twitter.com/5cxNr3XbEq