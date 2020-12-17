Five of Mam' Mkhize’s craziest lockdown outfits
Television reality star and business woman Shauwn ‘Mam Mkhize’ Mkhize has kept her followers thoroughly entertained during the nationwide lockdown.
From sharing her current life statuses to reporting on Covid-19 statistics, she has not missed a beat with her fashionable lockdown ensembles.
These are five of her most outlandish looks.
African queen
View this post on Instagram
Goodmorning in Day 9 of LOCKDOWN ,to all the almighty South Africans I would like to humbly thank you for accompanying me on a journey of finding myself and reclaiming my IDENTITY AGAINST ALL ODDS it has been an amazing journey .... you have played a huge role in my healing process without you knowing , the LOVE ,the EMBRACEMENT, the words of APPRECIATION you have shown me ,the BELIEVE,HOPE and FAITH you had on me .... Made me realize there is so much in life you have taken me come out of my CLOSET of the FEAR of the unknown and made me to SHINE whilst you were drawing iNSPIRATION FROM ME ,you were indirectly allowing me REACH OUT FOR THE STARS and SLOWLY I was finding myself the energetic loving caring , giving and DOWN TO EARTH GIRL FROM NEXT DOOR came out and for once I Found PEACE AND HAPPINESS that i have been praying for all my life @mzansi magic, @legendmanqele @kingolwee I THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART for searching and finding and portraying me for WHO I AM To the Almighty God I am Greatfull and appreciative for allowing my SON @andilempisane10 ,to heal from the pain that I might has caused him and focus on building his carrier and having his OWN IDENTITY ,yesterday you have pulled something that I never thought you will be able to put together UMCIBI congratulations Prince to my daughter @sbahle_mpisane for your recovery and the resilience and the courage that you have shown has been unbelievable now you can focus on building your carrier you hade done well MOmmy is very proud Sebastian to my sister @nonongubo for being everything that I could ask for a mother,sister ,friend and a shoulder to cry on unconditionally I LOVE YOU SIS and congratulations for making us proud by becoming Dr Ngubo my parents are very proud right now to my friends,business associates and family for the support that you have shown me I WILL FOREVER BE GREATFULL I LOVE YOU ALL STAY SAFE @francoisvedemmefashion @shaunstylist you were the best ... This is not goodbye but the beginning of Shauwn MKHIZE to the beginning and the journey continues ...... the sky is the limit #kwamamkhize. I have also accepted the crown you have given me MOTHER OF THE NATION
The reality star’s playful spin on traditional attire has become her style signature. She has a flare for adding different patterns and intricate detailing for that extra oomph.
Her floral patterned isicholo paired with a matching jumpsuit that has a plunging neckline is but one of her inspiring creations.
Flower child
Mam' Mkhize loves to show off her legs in sexy and tasteful lingerie. Her racy ensembles reveal a more playful and youthful side to Mam Mkhize.
Like this unique steamy white lace playsuit accessorised with pearl detailed heels that could easily be mistaken for intimate wear. Or was it lingerie?
Patterned frenzy
View this post on Instagram
Day 42 of LOCKDOWN Level4 stat update 7808 confirmed cases, 3153 recoveries deaths 153 and active 4502 who would have thought that our RAnd value to the US dollar would have gone up to 18.72 and to BRT pound 23.11 euro 20.22 our economy is really getting bad “thought of the day Not everyone you lose is a loss all you need to do is to appreciate that every morning is a symbol of rebirth of our LIFE , so forget all yesterday’s moments and make today the most beautiful day of your life “ STAY SAFE #kwamamkhize♥️
It is no secret that the business woman is a huge fan of colour. And as it goes with Mam' Mkhize, loud is simply not loud enough.
In this number she has had us in hypnotic trance as she paired a neon pink and acid yellow coat with matching handbag and studded platform heels that probably stopped traffic for all the right reasons.
Strapped up
View this post on Instagram
Day 89 of LOCKDOWN 102k confirmed cases 53 444 recoveries 1991 deaths we have reached the 100k mark another one of @francoisvedemmefashion creation “Thought of the day I will never compromise my wisdom in my journey I will forever be mindful of the fact that yes I am driven to make money in my life but I will never LET THE MONEY TO MAKE ME once this happen you loose your humility, humbleness and become untouchable #kwamamkhize
Mam' Mkhize loves a great platform shoe. Skyscraper heels are seemingly one of her absolute favourites, pairing them with a few of her looks.
We loved her show stopper platform wedge bandage heel with straps that go all the way up to her knees.
Her outfits are never complete without a matching bag.
Metallic fun
The mother of the nation’s style is larger than life and it compliments her equally big personality.
One to never shy away from bold fashion choices, she always has her followers guessing what she will do next.
The star is dripping in gold in matching leggings and jacket complete with gold accessories fit for royalty.