Your perfect summer holiday cocktail: the Sapphire Spritz
A summer holiday won’t be complete without the perfect cocktail that pops with flavour and brings freshness and sophistication to your lazy summer afternoons or classy dinner parties.
According to mixologist Hamilton Matshwele, to obtain the perfect cocktail, you need to reach a balance between four basic elements: strong, weak, sweet and sour.
At a recent #StirCreativity Bombay Sapphire event, Matshwele shared his recipe for a Sapphire Spritz that fizzles with bubbly goodness and strikes the perfect balance between all four elements.
Glass: Gin glass or a large red wine glass
Method: Build/stir with cubed ice
Ingredients:
Ice cubes
25 ml. Bombay Sapphire gin
25 ml. St Germain Elderflower liqueur
12.5 ml. fennel-infused syrup
12.5 ml. lemon juice
100 ml. Fever-Tree sugar free Indian tonic water
50 ml. Martini Prosecco
One long cucumber slice, sliced lengthwise
Two basil leaves
One lime wheel
Method:
Fill your gin glass up to the three quarter mark with ice cubes. Add the gin, the St Germain Elderflower liqueur, fennel-infused syrup and lemon juice and give the cocktail a stir to combine all the ingredients. Add the tonic and top off with the prosecco. Garnish with cucumber, lemon and basil.