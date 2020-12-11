Your perfect summer holiday cocktail: the Sapphire Spritz

A summer holiday won’t be complete without the perfect cocktail that pops with flavour and brings freshness and sophistication to your lazy summer afternoons or classy dinner parties.

According to mixologist Hamilton Matshwele, to obtain the perfect cocktail, you need to reach a balance between four basic elements: strong, weak, sweet and sour.

At a recent #StirCreativity Bombay Sapphire event, Matshwele shared his recipe for a Sapphire Spritz that fizzles with bubbly goodness and strikes the perfect balance between all four elements.

Glass: Gin glass or a large red wine glass

Method: Build/stir with cubed ice