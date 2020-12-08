TravelTuesday: five tips for booking a safe local getaway

1. CHOOSE YOUR DESTINATION WISELY

Before you settle on where to go, check the local infection rates of the various provinces. Obviously, higher rates mean raised chances of your coming into contact with a carrier of the coronavirus, so it’s a good idea to avoid “hotspots”.

You can find up-to-date stats on all the provinces here.

2. ACCOMMODATION COUNTS

The government has strict guidelines for how hotels, B&Bs and the like must operate. The onus is on the businesses themselves, however, to ensure that these measures are implemented.

When choosing your accommodation, look for indications that they are taking these guidelines seriously. Check their website or Facebook page for clearly outlined plans and policies.