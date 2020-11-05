Who wore it best?: Mpho Popps vs LeBron James

In case you're wondering why the comparison with Mpho, he collaborated with the brand for their summer collection and is their self-proclaimed “minister of good vibes”.

Both men look good in the outfits but Mpho's pose is what had some of his Mzansi fans rooting for him.

“Obviously our Mpho is the king,” tweeted Tebogo Dawg.

“Mpho takes it with that pose,” wrote Annah_African

While some backed their own because of patriotism, others feared that it may spark another drag session from American Twitter — which is probably preoccupied with the US presidential elections anyway.

Mpho thanked fans for their support, tweeting: “I see you guys all laughing at my terrible attempt to upstage LeBron. Shout out to the real ones who voted for me”.