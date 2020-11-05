S Mag

Who wore it best?: Mpho Popps vs LeBron James

05 November 2020 - 11:28
Mpho Popps.
Image: Via Instagram/MphoPopps

It's SA stand-up comedian Mpho Popps vs American basketball player LeBron James on retailer Mr Price's Twitter page and Mzansi is in meltdown mode.

OK, so, here's what happened ...

So, Mr Price pulled a 'who wore it best?' between LeBron and Mpho on their Twitter TL on Wednesday. In the two snaps, the two are wearing summer shorts and shirts in different designs.

The caption reads: “On our left we have LeBron James. To our right Mpho Popps. Who wore it best?”

They even tagged LeBron!

In case you're wondering why the comparison with Mpho, he collaborated with the brand for their summer collection and is their self-proclaimed “minister of good vibes”. 

Both men look good in the outfits but Mpho's pose is what had some of his Mzansi fans rooting for him.

“Obviously our Mpho is the king,” tweeted Tebogo Dawg.

“Mpho takes it with that pose,” wrote Annah_African

While some backed their own because of patriotism, others feared that it may spark another drag session from American Twitter — which is probably preoccupied with the US presidential elections anyway.

Mpho thanked fans for their support, tweeting: “I see you guys all laughing at my terrible attempt to upstage LeBron. Shout out to the real ones who voted for me”.

But, seriously, put SA first.

Here's why SA backs Popps ...

