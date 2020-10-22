T.I on his return and running Atlanta

Controversial rapper T.I once said: “Adversity builds character, and character takes you places money can’t,” and throughout his two-decades long career, he has proven to live by this philosophy.

Despite growing up on the rough streets of Center Hill, Atlanta, run-ins with the law, and controversies around his family, the multitalented artist has managed to stay on top of his game.

Over the course of his career he has added a slew of achievements including record label owner, author and founder of the Trap Music Museum. Last week, the three-times Grammy award winner dropped his 11th album, The L.I. B. R. A (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta), a star-studded 20-track affair that features heavyweights such as John Legend, Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage, and Jadakiss.

Speaking to Sowetan S Mag from his Atlanta studios, the rapper said that one of the biggest changes to his creative process while making this album was that he felt no pressure.

The tracks were a culmination of work he had been casually recording over the past couple of years – with no plans to release an album. “I was just recording at my own convenience. A lot of it was done over time. I come to the studio and just record every day as a force of habit.”