FREE WEBINAR | How to level up your locks with influencers Carol Lali and Minky Mothabela

Let’s be real – lockdown has forced us to get creative with our hair. But we can still step out of lockdown looking just as fabulous as we did before we went in.

Whatever your hair type or style choice – if you need some help levelling up your hair game; then don’t miss the third instalment of the Sowetan S Mag Beauty Talks in partnership with Dark & Lovely.

Join us as we decode DIY by asking the pro’s all about managing your hair at home, safe tips and tricks for all hair types, how to properly relax your hair, and even how to rock that au natural look.

Take notes as S Mag hosts an inspiring panel conversation with hair influencer queens Carol Lali and Minky Mothabela; Dark & Lovely professional hair expert Hanson Ndabeni; and S Mag beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi.

Be ready to learn more about your hair and how to get the most from your locks as we share the latest hair trends and how to achieve the styles at home, how to get healthy hair using only the best products, and dive deep into haircare regimes to manage, nourish and care for not only your hair but your child’s hair too.

Event details:

Date: October 22, 2020

Time: 6.30pm