Celeb-approved heritage recipes to try at home
As we continue to celebrate the Heritage Day long weekend, what better way to continue in the spirit, than by indulging in some of our local faves!
As part of the fun, Royal Baking Powder kicked off the #RBPHeritageExchangeChallenge.
The campaign challenges South Africans to swop a heritage recipe with someone of another culture. The aim of the exchange is to learn to bake something that you might never have, while learning more about each other’s personal culture in the process.
The campaign kicked off with Afrikaans singer and songwriter, Bobby van Jaarsveld, who exchanged recipes with Chef Daniel Mbombi.
Media entrepreneur, author and public speaker, Olwethu Leshabane and creative entrepreneur, author and mom, Naqiyah Mayat also exchanged their recipes as part of the challenge.
If you are looking to join in on the fun, here are Olwethu and Chef Daniel's recipes.
OLWETHU'S RECIPE
Umleqwa / Free-range Chicken Recipe
1 whole chicken, plucked, cleaned and cut into 6 pieces
900ml boiling water
1 chicken stock cube
15ml olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 tomatoes, skin removed and chopped
30ml (2 tbsp) tomato paste
2.5ml (½ tsp) curry powder
1 garlic clove, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
5ml salt
5ml sugar
Method:
- Transfer the boiling water to a saucepan and add the chicken pieces.
- Add the stock cube to the chicken and cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until its cooked.
- In another saucepan, sauté the onion, green pepper, garlic clove.
- Add tomatoes, curry powder, sugar and tomato paste.
- Season with salt.
- Add the cooked chicken and let simmer for 15-20 minutes.
Dombolo
3 cups flour
1 1/4 cups water 3 tablespoons sugar 1 tablespoon canola oil 1 teaspoon salt 3 teaspoon yeast 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
Method:
- Sift the flour, salt, baking powder, sugar and yeast in a large mixing bowl.
- Whisk the water and canola oil in a smaller bowl.
- Create a small well in the centre of the dry ingredient mixture and add a third of the warm water mixture. Slowly combine the ingredients. Continue this process until you have used up all of the water mixture.
- Start to combine thoroughly. You can use an electric mixer or hand-held mixer using the dough hooks to knead or knead by hand. Knead the mixture until it is smooth and stretchy.
- Coat the top of the dough with olive oil and cover the bowl in cling film. Leave your dough to rise for 30 minutes.
- Place between 500ml and 1 litre of water in a large pot and bring to the boil. Grease an enamel coated or stainless steel bowl and place the dough inside. Cover the bowl with the lid (any lid that fits should do) then cover the big pot and boil on high heat for 45 minutes.
- Check that the large pot still has enough water in it, and has not dried up, from time to time
CHEF DANIEL'S RECIPE
Amagwinya
500 g Cake flour
1 packet dry yeast
1/2 cup sugar
1 tsp salt
1/4 litre of warm water
Oil for frying
1/2 tsp royal baking powder
Method:
- Sift Cake flour into a bowl and add the sugar, salt ,yeast and baking powder
- Make a well in the centre of the mixture and add some warm water. Start mixing it together, adding a little water when needed until you have a soft dough.
- Dust your counter with Cake flour and transfer the dough onto the counter. Knead until smooth for approximately 10 minutes.
- Let the dough rest for 30 minutes in a dish that is lightly floured and cover with a clean tea towel or cling wrap.
- After 30 minutes, knock down the dough and cover again to let it rise for about 30 minutes or until double in size.
- Break the dough into smaller pieces and shape into balls.
- Fry until golden brown on both sides. Approximately 10 minutes.