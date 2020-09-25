Celeb-approved heritage recipes to try at home

As we continue to celebrate the Heritage Day long weekend, what better way to continue in the spirit, than by indulging in some of our local faves!

As part of the fun, Royal Baking Powder kicked off the #RBPHeritageExchangeChallenge.

The campaign challenges South Africans to swop a heritage recipe with someone of another culture. The aim of the exchange is to learn to bake something that you might never have, while learning more about each other’s personal culture in the process.

The campaign kicked off with Afrikaans singer and songwriter, Bobby van Jaarsveld, who exchanged recipes with Chef Daniel Mbombi.

Media entrepreneur, author and public speaker, Olwethu Leshabane and creative entrepreneur, author and mom, Naqiyah Mayat also exchanged their recipes as part of the challenge.

If you are looking to join in on the fun, here are Olwethu and Chef Daniel's recipes.