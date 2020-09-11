WATCH | Coconut Kelz's 'self-defence racism' class will make your day

Have you ever been accused of something you didn't do, like racism? Well, satirist and comedian Coconut Kelz has the perfect “self-defence racism” class.

Kelz, who took to social media on Thursday, shared “exercise techniques” that those accused of being racist could use when they find themselves in a “tough” situation. LOL!

The skit comes after she poked fun at Clicks as scores of South Africans lambasted the retailer for its since-deleted racist advert demeaning African hair. The advert on the company's website labelled African hair as “dry” and “damaged” while an example of blonde hair was described as “fine” and “flat”.

Kelz said Clicks was “innocent” and it was not the retailer's fault that black hair is “frizzy, dull, dry and damaged”.