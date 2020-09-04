IN PICTURES | Wakanda Forever! Children pay tribute to Black Panther

As the world continues to mourn the death of US actor Chadwick Boseman, more tributes are pouring in for the star — this time from children.

On Saturday, the world woke up to the shocking news of Boseman's death after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Since then, tributes have been pouring in on various social media sites as many shared fond memories of the talented actor. Joining in the tributes were young fans, who were pictured holding “memorials” for the Black Panther star with their action figures.

In the various images, heartbroken children can be seen doing the “Wakanda Forever” salute with Marvel action figures next to or in front of them while the Black Panther figure lies down.