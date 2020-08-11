WATCH | 10 of the funniest videos in the viral 'influencer challenge'
The influencer challenge has been trending on Twitter, but what exactly is it?
We break it down for you.
What is it?
You're probably familiar with the influencer culture by now and the famous “hey guys, welcome to my YouTube channel” greeting.
Well, scores of non-famous South Africans spun the whole influencer trend by convincing their families and friends that they are social media influential while they recorded their reactions on camera.
Why people love it?
Unlike the vlogs from YouTube, these are raw and unedited. The reactions of families were just pure gold. One “influencer” recorded her parents while she explained that she keeps fit and healthy by exercising daily with her father from 5am to 6am.
“We do around 5km and 10km every day and we come back at around six o'clock and do sit-ups in the house. It's our daily routine,” she said.
Throughout the recording, her father gave her the “why are you lying?” look. However, he started to laugh when she said her family diet excludes meat and carbs like pap and, eventually, he walked out and said, “I'm not part of this.”
Reactions
These are some of the videos that made us laugh:
#influencerchallange Tbh this was my favorite of them all 😂😂 it takes the trophy 🏆 🤣🤣🤣 Xhosa ne drama 😝 pic.twitter.com/9BcLb5XYxu— Sandile Sobela (@vtec232) August 10, 2020
Did the Influencerchallenge on my mom🤣#influencerchallange pic.twitter.com/YrHtryJz6R— Sindiswa (@Sindiswa_Segau) August 10, 2020
I tried the #influencerchallange with my dad and he was not having it 😭😭😭😭😭😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/qrxenyLvfp— le rata depth gore. (@Ketso28) August 10, 2020
I tried this influencer challenge endlini and 😭😭😭🤣 wow my favourite line has to be "uphosiselani ntoni ulala nje imini yonke" 😭 #influencerchallange pic.twitter.com/h5RrOFjWdJ— SAWEETIE❤️ (@MashNaso) August 10, 2020
#influencerchallange 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I tried guys pic.twitter.com/K4u2XK0nRp— Mahlomola Lepee (@S_Lepee) August 10, 2020
No support montlung e 🤣🤣#influencerchallange pic.twitter.com/JSnXo2azYU— Tsholo. (@_tsholosekoto) August 10, 2020
#influencerchallange my grandma was having none of it 🔥❤😂 pic.twitter.com/s0x5y3eTkA— r.p mokoena (@Bafana1451) August 10, 2020
So I tried the #InfluencerChallenge on my family and my little sis couldn't even let me finish yooh she is so rude and that "Yoooh unamanga" just killed me 🤣#influencerchallange pic.twitter.com/Rv6O7ZKKgB— The Furious One (@Trevor_Mpilo) August 10, 2020
#influencerchallange— J E N N I F E R (@LoNdyJeNny) August 10, 2020
🤣😂🤣 My mom dragged me Yhuu! pic.twitter.com/qJvv7uGsjZ