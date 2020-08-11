Calling all aspiring make-up artists, get ready to ‘get that feeling’
Entries for the Sorbet Makeup Artist Search 2020 close August 21 2020
If you love colour, follow all the latest make-up trends and want to turn your passion into a career, grab your make-up brush! Entries for the #SorbetMUASearch 2020 are officially open.
The Sorbet Makeup Artist Search 2020 aims to find 10 aspiring make-up artists who have the talent and passion, but don’t have any formal qualification.
“When we launched Sorbet Makeup in March 2018, we packed our make-up formulations with benefits for the skin. We’re excited to expand this philosophy to our first-ever make-up artist search and are truly excited to be inspired by the huge talent in SA,” says Jamie Lane, Clicks Group head of merchandise and marketing.
“The Sorbet brand has always been centred on the idea of community upliftment,” says Sapna Naran, Sorbet group marketing manager at Sorbet. “As a brand, we want to do more than just sell make-up; we want to empower people with the skills to earn a living doing what they love.”
Choosing the top 10 winners is not going to be an easy task, says Naran, but the Sorbet and Clicks team together with the judges know exactly what they are looking for.
“We want people who are committed, passionate and bubbly, like Sorbet. You need to be authentic and show us why you love what you do. As a make-up artist, it’s important to be able to connect with people on all sorts of levels, to communicate with them and make them feel comfortable. We’ll also be judging on application, technique, use of colour and overall presentation,” she says.
The judges
Judges for the competition are: celebrity make-up artist and beauty fashion anchor Nthato Mashishi; Glamour SA beauty editor Jesé-Ché Lillienfeldt; make-up tastemaker Itumeleng ‘Thumi’ Mokwatlo; make-up artist and hairstylist Kirsten Murphy Rossiter; social media content creator and professional make-up artist Vongai Mapho.
“Unearthing new make-up talent is important for me because it’s a way to show people that being a make-up artist is a profession and a career like any other,” says Mashishi.
Lillienfeldt says she can’t wait to see the looks that will be created. “It may take hours to perfect, in their bedrooms with a limited palette, but the finished product will give us a window into what can be achieved with the right training and opportunities.”
Mokwatlo is the embodiment of self-taught talent and sees the competition as “a vital way to unearth the people that we need to shift the industry and to set new and fresh standards for the future”.
Nomathamsanqa Mani, Sorbet product developer at Clicks Group, says that she looks forward to the competition providing new inspiration for product development.
“Sorbet Foundation has proven to be a great success with the women of SA. We enjoy involving customers in our new product development decisions, and due to demand have just added 12 new shades in a full coverage Salon Pro foundation, and five new shades in our top selling Cover and Go foundation,” says Mani.
The prize
The fabulous prize includes full training and qualification from the Beauty Therapy Institute of SA, full make-up kit with a professional make-up portable cosmetics travel trolley and make-up belt, and a Sorbet monthly spending allowance of R500 a month for 12 months. The winners will also gain experience working with Clicks and Sorbet teams on photoshoots, events, in-store experiences and other great opportunities.
How to enter
To enter, tell us why you want to be in the Sorbet make-up artist squad and upload a before look and three make-up looks you have created, using at least one Sorbet make-up product in your entry.
Entries are now open and close August 21 2020
