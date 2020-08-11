Calling all aspiring make-up artists, get ready to ‘get that feeling’

If you love colour, follow all the latest make-up trends and want to turn your passion into a career, grab your make-up brush! Entries for the #SorbetMUASearch 2020 are officially open.

The Sorbet Makeup Artist Search 2020 aims to find 10 aspiring make-up artists who have the talent and passion, but don’t have any formal qualification.

“When we launched Sorbet Makeup in March 2018, we packed our make-up formulations with benefits for the skin. We’re excited to expand this philosophy to our first-ever make-up artist search and are truly excited to be inspired by the huge talent in SA,” says Jamie Lane, Clicks Group head of merchandise and marketing.

“The Sorbet brand has always been centred on the idea of community upliftment,” says Sapna Naran, Sorbet group marketing manager at Sorbet. “As a brand, we want to do more than just sell make-up; we want to empower people with the skills to earn a living doing what they love.”

Watch the video below