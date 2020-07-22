From sharing stage with Beyoncé to top honours: Mzansi Youth Choir wins huge international award

The Mzansi Youth Choir has once again made South Africa proud by walking away as the winner in the category “Choirs with Accompaniment” at the 2020 World Choir Games.

The World Choir Games is an annual musical highlight that is organised by Interkultur, a worldwide organisation that represents approximately 120 000 choirs from 80 different countries.

The event was planned to take place in Belgium this year but due to the global Covid-19 pandemic the 10th edition of the competition was held virtually.

The Mzansi Youth Choir’s video submission A Million Dreams by Benj Pasek, arranged by James Bassingthwaighte, was recorded with the team in isolation and was one of 128 videos from 44 countries that were presented on Interkultur’s platform and social media pages between 5 and 15 July.

Video submissions were judged on creativity, production, and choir quality and entries were made in two categories: Choirs a Capella and Choirs with Accompaniment, in which the local favourite walked away as the winner.