Four things to know about bipolar disorder, the condition linked to Kanye's behaviour

US rapper and apparent presidential candidate Kanye West has in the past opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder.

But his recent erratic behaviour has again called into question his health and treatment.

He launched his election campaign Sunday with a rambling speech that saw him rant incoherently, reveal he had wanted to abort his daughter, and break down in tears.

What is the mental illness and why do many creative people seem to get it?

1. HIGHS AND LOWS

Bipolar disorder, formerly known as "manic depression," is characterised by extreme mood swings.