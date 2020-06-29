Nadia Nakai, Dj Shimza & Beyoncé: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
While many used this weekend to celebrate the end of involuntary DIY grooming by visiting their hairstylist or nail tech for the first time in a very long time, there was also much cause for celebration in Celebville.
Here in Mzansi, a birthday was celebrated and so was a career milestone. Further afield, exciting news were shared regarding an upcoming visual album in celebration of black lives.
Here’s what some of your fave celebs got up to.
K Naomi celebrated her 29th birthday this past weekend. The TV personality and MC shared how she would have definitely been celebrating on a sunny island if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic and travel bans.
With the nature of celebrations drastically changed and virtual interaction still being the name of the game, many of her friends and fans took to social media to celebrate her special day with her.
This past weekend, Dj Shimza took a sho’t left to Magaliesburg where he enjoyed a bit of hiking. The ban on hiking and other related activities was lifted on the 1st of June, with many outdoor activities allowed in adherence to social distancing and set curfews.
After staying home for a very long time as a result of level 5 and 4 of the lockdown, many of Shimza’s followers took to the comment section to express their desire to also go out and connect with nature again.
Another celeb who used her weekend to connect with nature is Boity. As a form of self care, the rapper decided to escape the hurrying and scurrying and to silence the noise by embracing mountains and grassy fields.
Spending time with nature is definitely the refreshing kind of self-care and self-restoration we love to see.
Literally this exact night last year! Was the best night of my life! I launched my Album Nadia Naked! Little did I know Covid 19 was gonna shake up our world! Regardless, the accomplishments and blessings I received from making this album are directly from God! And Im so grateful! And there’s more to come! Thanks for listening! ❤️ #NadiaNakedTurns1 1- Reebok ambassador 2- Courvoisier ambassador 3- Best Female SAHHA 4- Nadia Naked Won 2 AFRIMA awards 5- Big Pun picked up by Netflix for Queen Sono 6- Nadia Naked the Documentary premiered at Africa Rising international Film festival 7- Cosmopolitan Cover/ Redbat 8- Man Mag cover 9- Hype Mag cover 10- Signed to Def Jam Africa
This past weekend marked exactly a year since Nadia Nakai released her album titled Nadia Naked. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the rapper expressed her gratitude for the accomplishments and blessings which have come her way because of the album.
These include various awards, features on magazine covers and being signed to international record label Def Jam Africa. Her list of achievements left her fans and industry friends with very little choice but to flood the comment section with congratulatory messages.
I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B
Beyoncé used a part of her weekend to reveal very exciting news to her fans. Sharing the trailer for her visual album Black is King, she revealed that it aims to explore black history and African tradition with a modern twist.
The visual album was inspired by The Lion King and is set to head for Disney on the 31st of July. Queen B also shared that the events of 2020, including the brutal killing of George Floyd, have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant.
Rapper and songwriter Roddy Ricch also shared the exciting news regarding the release of the Rockstar music video where he collaborated with American rapper DaBaby.
The hit song Rockstar is featured on DaBaby’s most recent album which debuted in April. Very soon after its release, the song was number 1 on the Hot 100 chart.