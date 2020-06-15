FREE | Read the full June edition of S Mag online

I’ve probably written five different versions of this ed’s letter. The pressure to “say something” in light of the renewed cry that #BlackLivesMatter weighed down on me. Like many other young, black people, I feel a heavy burden to join in whenever the societal performance of viral hashtags, social-media posts, and “insightful” conversations denouncing racism come around again. But that’s not why I started out putting this edition together.

Despite Youth Month having been born from racial injustices, this edition was, and is, meant to be celebratory. A celebration of the present and what’s to come — a collection of some of the brightest minds in our community.

Even those who have worked on the different elements — from the graphic designer who did the beautiful cover artwork, the writers, and layout designers — over 70% of us are part of the next generation that is set to amp things up.

During my chat with our cover star Natasha Thahane, one thing she kept repeating, almost as if it was a mantra, were four simple words: your dreams are valid. So take a moment to say that to yourself: out loud, in your mind, whatever. “My dreams are valid.”