Flaunt your style in the first S Mag Fashion Challenge

Lockdown is temporary, but drip is forever!

25 May 2020 - 10:09
Entries for the S Mag Fashion Challenge open on May 25 and close on June 12 at 4pm.
Image: Aart Verrips

If you’re a chic or dapper dresser with a look that turns heads, then the S Mag Fashion Challenge is exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

We want to see you in your Most Glamorous Lockdown Outfit!

Enter here for your shot to impress our to-die-for-dahling judges ... we’ll share more about them later. 

Entries open on May 25, and close on June 12 2020 at 4pm.

You’ll need to submit a photo of your outfit from the back and front, or a 10-second video/GIF. And tell us — in no more than 50 words — why your look rocks!

The top five ensembles will be announced on June 8. Then, on June 12 at 7pm, the five finalists will be part of a live online event where the first S Mag Fashion Challenge winner will be showered with praise! 

Go on and release your inner style icon!

S Mag Fashion Challenge
Image: Supplied

