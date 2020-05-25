Flaunt your style in the first S Mag Fashion Challenge

If you’re a chic or dapper dresser with a look that turns heads, then the S Mag Fashion Challenge is exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

We want to see you in your Most Glamorous Lockdown Outfit!

Enter here for your shot to impress our to-die-for-dahling judges ... we’ll share more about them later.

Entries open on May 25, and close on June 12 2020 at 4pm.

You’ll need to submit a photo of your outfit from the back and front, or a 10-second video/GIF. And tell us — in no more than 50 words — why your look rocks!

The top five ensembles will be announced on June 8. Then, on June 12 at 7pm, the five finalists will be part of a live online event where the first S Mag Fashion Challenge winner will be showered with praise!

Go on and release your inner style icon!