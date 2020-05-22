Miss SA hopefuls under fire after more old tweets resurface: what went down

Miss SA 2020 is off to a rocky start following the resurfacing of old tweets from two entrants.

Here is a wrap of what happened.

Bianca Schoombee

Earlier this week, entrant Bianca Schoombee made the trending list for racist tweets that she posted in 2014.

Some of Schoombee's now-deleted tweets referred to the N-word, repeatedly used the word “bitches” and body-shamed women.

Before deactivated her account, the model withdrew from the beauty competition and issued an apology that was rejected by many, including EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and media personality Somizi.

In her apology, Schoombee said the tweets were “from six years ago, when I was 14”.

“I would like to profusely apologise for putting this out into the universe,” she said.

SYNC Models, an agency claiming to represent Schoombee, said the 20-year-old "had grown so much as a woman from who she was as a teenager".