5 expert tips to help you nail your virtual job interview
Face-to-face job interviews will soon become a thing of the past as virtual interviews will become the most convenient and safest way to screen potential candidates.
Recruitment consultant Mamatshego Mabeba of Rizali Staffing Solutions shares tips on how to avoid making common and overlooked mistakes and successfully nail your virtual job interview.
1. Come mentally ready
Preparation is important, so take the time to go through common interview questions and avoid memorising your answers. Research the company thoroughly and make sure you align yourself with the position you're applying for
2. Prep your environment and devices
When prepping for the interview, find a quiet and appropriate space with no distractions. Try to avoid having the interview in your bedroom or bathroom – the dining room or study office is much more appropriate as you can sit upright in a comfortable chair. Ensure that the room is cleaned and organised and there are no distractions.
When it comes to the device you are going to use during the interview, ensure it is functional and that you have full WiFi coverage. Do a test link with a friend to see if all is functioning well. Lighting in the room is also important to note and is often overlooked, as is the positioning of the screen – no one wants to see up your nose!
If you're using your phone, make sure it's on silent mode. Should you have any technological difficulties or issues, let the interviewer know at least three hours before the interview starts so you can make another plan.
3. Groom and dress appropriately
Ladies, ensure your hair is neat, combed and away from the face. Gents, give your face a good shave and that you are presentable. See to it that you are neatly dressed and look professional. Refrain from wearing bright colours and heavy jewellery – they can be distracting.
4. During the interview
Always ensure you are audible enough so that the interviewer can hear your answers clearly. Be professional at all times and make a connection with the interviewer by focusing into the camera – try not to look at yourself on the screen.
Do not eat or chew gum during the interview, rather have a glass of water at hand. Be alert and attentive. Refrain from making faces during the interview or touching and playing with your hair, which may distract the interviewer.
5. Interview etiquette still applies
Asking questions is important, so ask at least two questions and be engaged throughout. Maintain professional body language by sitting upright on chair and not on the couch or bed.
Sit appropriately and keep your hands out of sight if you're the fidgety type. Body language is still very important so try not to move around too much or get distracted throughout the interview.