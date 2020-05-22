5 expert tips to help you nail your virtual job interview

2. Prep your environment and devices

When prepping for the interview, find a quiet and appropriate space with no distractions. Try to avoid having the interview in your bedroom or bathroom – the dining room or study office is much more appropriate as you can sit upright in a comfortable chair. Ensure that the room is cleaned and organised and there are no distractions.

When it comes to the device you are going to use during the interview, ensure it is functional and that you have full WiFi coverage. Do a test link with a friend to see if all is functioning well. Lighting in the room is also important to note and is often overlooked, as is the positioning of the screen – no one wants to see up your nose!

If you're using your phone, make sure it's on silent mode. Should you have any technological difficulties or issues, let the interviewer know at least three hours before the interview starts so you can make another plan.