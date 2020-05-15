Thandiswa Mazwai shares the origins of her unique sense of style

Noted for her unique style, singer Thandiswa Mazwai has revealed that her look first began as a political statement.

Thandiswa shared the origins of her sense of style during her #MentorMondaysWithTha Q&A session with fans on Twitter.

During the convo, a stan asked her what inspired her look, adding that she was impressed.

Grateful for the compliment, King Tha replied to the stan and explained her style began as a political statement.

“Thank you. My style began as a political statement. When I started in the industry there were hardly any women that looked like me in the media. The media expected everyone to assimilate. and I said no.”