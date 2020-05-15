Keep your fitness goals intact with these helpful workout tips
The year 2020 has dealt us a double whammy roadblock when it comes to our fitness goals. With the national lockdown, which sees gyms closed, coupled with the upcoming winter season that creates a general slowdown in productivity in favour of being cosy; achieving that dream bod is proving a task.
Winter’s warm hearty stews, soups and delicious cups of hot chocolate, will make you happy in the moment, but unfortunately lead to unwanted extra kilos. Whether you choose to hibernate in winter or not, exercising should never be a summer must-do only.
Themba Ndlovu, brand manager for Clere For Men Active, shares how to stay motivated during this time as well as how to keep skin on point.
Reset your goals
Winter has longer nights than it does days; making it harder to wake up for gym the same time you would in summer. Therefore, be realistic and set new gym routines that work well with the season.
Tip : Change your workout schedule to align with the time of day when you are most active and alert. Try to set aside time during lunch break to get a quick work-out, instead of the early morning when it’s still colder outside.
Mental health yields physical health
This is often overlooked, however, ensuring you have prepared yourself mentally to get active will work to your advantage. The real battle i s in your mind. Once you have that one locked down, you’re sure to push past your limits.
Tip : Lay your gym gear and sneakers out where you can see them the night before in order to get your mind ready to work out the next day.
Get new gym gear
Adding a couple new gym pants, T-Shirts or even a shiny pair of trainers to your closet has a way of motivating you to push through.
Tip : Some online stores are selling workout gear now on lockdown level 4, so get yourself a new fit or pair of sneakers delivered or visit select stores selling clothes this time.
Gym partner
We are naturally social beings in all aspects of our lives, including when it comes to being active and getting fit. Consider getting a gym partner who has the same or similar body goals as you. Just the feeling of letting someone down or being let down is enough for you not to do it and both you and your partner will have even more motivation to never skip a workout day.
Tip: Unless you’re on lockdown with your partner,who can be your gym buddy, try video calling a friend for a virtual workout session, video call your personal trainer if you have one f or a virtual workout or try using a mobile fitness app such as JefFit,Six Pack Promise or Sudor.
Reward yourself
Now find a healthy way to give yourself credit for each goal achieved. Remember those dental appointments as a kid when you would get a sweet for good behaviour?
Tip : Make sure your fitness journey is sustainable and not restrictive, and cultivate a good relationship with food (carbs are not the enemy).
BONUS TIP: Keep your skin looking great. You’re exercising, sweating, having hot showers, plus the air outside is dry, meaning it’s a recipe for disaster for your skin. The change of season can take a toll on your skin.
Use a rich, thicker moisturiser in winter to moisturise and keep skin smooth to the touch. In order to avoid unnecessary breakouts due to “quarantine skin”, keep your skincare simple.