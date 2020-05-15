Keep your fitness goals intact with these helpful workout tips

The year 2020 has dealt us a double whammy roadblock when it comes to our fitness goals. With the national lockdown, which sees gyms closed, coupled with the upcoming winter season that creates a general slowdown in productivity in favour of being cosy; achieving that dream bod is proving a task.

Winter’s warm hearty stews, soups and delicious cups of hot chocolate, will make you happy in the moment, but unfortunately lead to unwanted extra kilos. Whether you choose to hibernate in winter or not, exercising should never be a summer must-do only.

Themba Ndlovu, brand manager for Clere For Men Active, shares how to stay motivated during this time as well as how to keep skin on point.