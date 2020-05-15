S Mag

Keep your fitness goals intact with these helpful workout tips

By NOKUBONGA THUSI - 15 May 2020 - 10:19
A model walks the runway at the Plein Sport show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 in Italy.
A model walks the runway at the Plein Sport show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 in Italy.
Image: IMAGE: ESTROP/ WIRE IMAGE

The year 2020 has dealt us a double whammy roadblock when it comes to our fitness goals. With the national lockdown, which sees gyms closed, coupled with the upcoming winter season that creates a general slowdown in productivity in favour of being cosy; achieving that dream bod is proving a task.

Winter’s warm hearty stews, soups and delicious cups of hot chocolate, will make you happy in the moment, but unfortunately lead to unwanted extra kilos. Whether you choose to hibernate in winter or not, exercising should never be a summer must-do only.

Themba Ndlovu, brand manager for Clere For Men Active, shares how to stay motivated during this time as well as how to keep skin on point.

Reset your goals

 Winter has longer nights than it does days; making it harder to wake up for gym the same time you would in summer. Therefore, be realistic and set new gym routines that work well with the season.

Tip : Change your workout schedule to align with the time of day when you are most active and alert. Try to set aside time during lunch break to get a quick work-out, instead of the early morning when it’s still colder outside.

Mental health yields physical health

This is often overlooked, however, ensuring you have prepared yourself mentally to get active will work to your advantage. The real battle i s in your mind. Once you have that one locked down, you’re sure to push past your limits.

Tip : Lay your gym gear and sneakers out where you can see them the night before in order to get your mind ready to work out the next day.

Expert tips to help you lose belly fat

The cheat sheet to meeting your body goals.
S Mag
7 months ago

Get new gym gear

Adding a couple new gym pants, T-Shirts or even a shiny pair of trainers to your closet has a way of motivating you to push through.

Tip : Some online stores are selling workout gear now on lockdown level 4, so get yourself a new fit or pair of sneakers delivered or visit select stores selling clothes this time.

Gym partner

We are naturally social beings in all aspects of our lives, including when it comes to being active and getting fit. Consider getting a gym partner who has the same or similar body goals as you. Just the feeling of letting someone down or being let down is enough for you not to do it and both you and your partner will have even more motivation to never skip a workout day.

Tip: Unless you’re on lockdown with your partner,who can be your gym buddy, try video calling a friend for a virtual workout session, video call your personal trainer if you have one f or a virtual workout or try using a mobile fitness app such as JefFit,Six Pack Promise or Sudor. 

Reward yourself

Now find a healthy way to give yourself credit for each goal achieved. Remember those dental appointments as a kid when you would get a sweet for good behaviour?

Tip : Make sure your fitness journey is sustainable and not restrictive, and cultivate a good relationship with food (carbs are not the enemy).

BONUS TIP: Keep your skin looking great. You’re exercising, sweating, having hot showers, plus the air outside is dry, meaning it’s a recipe for disaster for your skin. The change of season can take a toll on your skin.

Use a rich, thicker moisturiser in winter to moisturise and keep skin smooth to the touch. In order to avoid unnecessary breakouts due to “quarantine skin”, keep your skincare simple. 

THE KIT:

Vuyo Dabula shares his fitness and diet tips with us

For years Vuyo Dabula has inspired many with his impeccable fitness regimen. He shares his fitness journey with us.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Survival guide: 6 things every guy needs to get through lockdown

We still have two weeks to go (we hope). So, what do we need to survive lockdown? We have some ideas.
S Mag
1 month ago

Get your body right with fitness tips from Vuyo Dabula

Generations the legacy Actor Vuyo Dabula shares his tips and tricks for staying in shape.
S Mag
1 year ago

Yummy mummies of Instagram

Here are some yummy mummy celebs that prove that you can still slay while taking care of your little rascals.
S Mag
2 years ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
X